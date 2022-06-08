Athlone Towncentre seeks style creativity at ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’

Athlone Towncentre enters its tenth year leading the ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ competition at the internationally renowned Galway Races. This year the prizes are better than ever with celebrity judges Bláthnaid Treacy & Marietta Doran poised to spot the perfect balance of creative styling of high street pieces with personal flair. Taking place on Friday, 29th July from 4pm, ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ sponsored by Athlone Towncentre is expected to be one of the biggest gatherings of race going fashion lovers to date on the fifth day of the festival.



JUDGES

Judges for the competition Bláthnaid Treacy, RTÉ Television Presenter and Marietta Doran, Fashion Stylist & Racing Style Presenter will seek out the best style efforts at Galway Racecourse on the day. Both judges will be joined by General Manager of Athlone Towncentre Shirley Delahunt who, together with Marietta, has formed part of the judging panel for the last ten years. The chosen judges have a keen eye for style due to their involvement with race meetings and retailers throughout their careers.



PRIZE

This year sees the biggest Prize Fund on offer to date for the competition winner with a Shop & Stay Break courtesy of Athlone Towncentre. The lucky winner will leave Galway Racecourse with a €2000 Athlone Towncentre Gift Card, a luxury two night break in the four star Sheraton Athlone Hotel in a Deluxe Tower Room with dinner & spa treatments and a gorgeous piece of jewellery courtesy of Fields The Jeweller, who are one of the many retailers located in Athlone Towncentre.

Talking about her excitement ahead of the competition Bláthnaid says “I am so excited to be a judge for Athlone Towncentre’s ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ at the Galway Races where I will be looking for people to be really creative. I want to see people mix high end with high street. I want racegoers to support local and support Irish. Most importantly I want people to have fun!”



Speaking at the announcement of the judges this year Athlone Towncentre General Manager Shirley Delahunt says “we are delighted to be involved in our tenth year with the Galway Races. This year is extra special as it will be the first time in three years the competition will take place in person. We expect anticipation for the event and the fashion showcased by racegoers on the day will be at an all time high.



The Friday evening of race week has undoubtedly found its place on the calendars of stylish race goers across the country. We have seen a real evolution of style at the races over the last number of years which perfectly complements the high street stores and boutiques we house in Athlone Towncentre. This competition and its previous winners have demonstrated that racing style is now more about reflecting ones’ individual personality and style creativity as opposed to spending an exorbitant amount of money on clothing one cannot wear more than a handful of times. We’re looking forward to seeing how racegoers blend high street and high end fashion at Galway Racecourse.”



As always highlights of the event can be viewed on the Athlone Towncentre social media channels. Style watchers who cannot attend the event can view racegoers, the five finalists and winner on the same day just after the events unfold.



Talking about Friday’s Festival meet, Michael Moloney, Chief Executive at Galway Racecourse says “plans are in place for one amazing week here at Galway Racecourse, it’s our best line up yet with thrilling horse-racing and entertainment on offer. Friday has always been one of the highlights, a day that’s hugely popular with our racegoers as we head into a Bank Holiday weekend. Our sponsorship with Athlone Towncentre is in its tenth year, a partnership that has gone to strength to strength. We look forward to working with Shirley Delahunt and team for a very special ‘Fridays Most Stylish’ event. See you in Galway. A warm welcome awaits”.



Athlone Towncentre is home to major fashion brands including Zara, River Island and H&M as well as boutique businesses. It is an ideal shopping destination with top brands and numerous food offerings under one roof catering to all tastes.

Celebrity Judges Bláthnaid Treacy & Marietta Doran with Athlone Towncentre Manager Shirley Delahunt at the launch of Athlone Towncentre’s tenth year leading the ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ competition at the internationally renowned Galway Races on Friday, 29th July. This year prizes are better than ever with judges poised to spot the perfect balance of creative styling of high street pieces with personal flair.

Photographer: Leon Farrell Photocall Ireland



