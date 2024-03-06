Athlone Town vs Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Preview)

Galway United make their return to the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division this Saturday (9th March) when they travel to President’s Cup winners Athlone Town.

The Westerners made history last year when becoming the first winners of the All-Island Cup, beating Athlone along the way. But the Midlanders took the spoils in the opening round of the FAI Cup before going on to land that trophy.

Last year, only one point separated them in the league – Galway United finished 4th, Athlone Town 5th so it promises to be an intriguing battle. And both teams know each other very well with defender Lucy Jayne Grant joining the Tribeswomen during the close season, after five years in Athlone.

Leading up to the game, Galway United captain Lynsey McKey spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Next to talk to Mike was Republic of Ireland international Julie-Ann Russell.

Midfielder Jenna Slattery was player of the month twice in 2023 and she shared her thoughts with Mike.

Finally, Mike caught up with Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Kick-off at the Athlone Town Stadium is 7.30pm.

Don't forget there's not long until our Senior Womens season kicks off 😍 Match Tickets available now 👉 https://t.co/TcmrKZPWyj#ItsATribalThing pic.twitter.com/SqtYmD4IZv — Gaillimh Aontaithe 🇱🇻 (@GalwayUnitedFC) March 4, 2024