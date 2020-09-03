Athlone Town v Galway United Preview

Athlone Town vs Galway United

Athlone Town Stadium

Friday, September 4th.

Kick-off: 7.45pm

John Caulfield takes charge of his first league game as Galway United manager on Friday night when the Tribesmen travel to Athlone Town Stadium. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

It could scarcely be a bigger game for Caulfield, with both sides knowing that a win is required to keep any hope of attaining a promotion Play-off place alive.

Athlone Town booked their place in the quarter-final of the FAI Cup with a 5-3 win against fellow First Division side Wexford FC last week.

United meanwhile suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Shelbourne, who added two late goals after the home side began to tire in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Despite the scoreline, United’s new boss believes his squad can take some positives into Friday’s crunch league encounter with Athlone Town in the midlands.

CAULFIELD TARGETS FIRST LEAGUE WIN OF THE SEASON

“Adrian Carberry is rebuilding Athlone’s team, they had a good win against Wexford in the Cup last week.

“In my experience, a lot of the teams in the First Division are quite equal, we know how good Athlone can be on their day.

“We’ve had another good week of training in preparation, we know the game will be a tight affair, but we’re hopeful of getting our first league win of the season.

“There’s been a good buzz in training this week, winning breeds confidence and that’s what we need to do now.”

TEAM NEWS

Long-term absentees Joshua Smith, Cian Murphy, Conor Melody and Micheál Schlingermann remain sidelined for United.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Oliver Moran

Assistant: Wayne McDonnell

Assistant: Declan Toland

Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Francely Lomboto – 2

Mikey Place – 2

Enda Curran – 1

Vinny Faherty – 1

Conor Barry – 1

Wilson Waweru – 1

Alberto Cabanyes – 1

LAST MEETING

August 3rd, 2020 | Galway United 2-2 Athlone Town

Galway United goalscorers: Mikey Place and Francely Lomboto

Athlone Town goalscorers: Taner Dogan and Adam Lennon