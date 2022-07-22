Athlone Town v Galway United Preview

Galway United continue First Division action this evening when they take on Athlone Town in Lissywollen. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

United go into this local derby in high spirits after putting in a positive performance against current league leaders Cork City last week. The two sides drew 0-0 at Turner’s Cross, which keeps City one point ahead of the Tribesmen.

This week’s opposition, Athlone Town, had an impressive 3-1 away victory against Longford Town in their most recent fixture, and United manager John Caulfield is expecting them to gain confidence from that result.

“We are looking forward to the game; Athlone got a good win last Saturday night,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“Athlone have been threatening for a long time, and they bring a lot of energy.

“We know we will bring a big crowd over with us, and we know we need to play well.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Mark Russell, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Athlone Town V Galway United

Athlone Town Stadium

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistants: Darren Corcoran & Richard Storey

Fourth Official: Marc Lynch

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 12

David Hurley – 6

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Rob Manley – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

20 May 2022 | Galway United 3-0 Athlone Town