ATHLETICS: The Castlehackett 8K is Back for 2023!

Castlehackett National School are delighted to announce that The 8th annual “Castlehackett 8K” 2023 will take place this year, Sunday, 11th June.

It has grown from strength to strength and over 200 participants (from all over Galway city and county and further afield!) completed in our event last year, most running, some walking and some on bikes and buggies!

All fundraised monies from our previous “Castlehackett 8k” events were put towards our very own running track and astro playing surface which has already been developed and is a major success. The next stage of our plan is the covering of our running track with an astro surface.

You can register on https://www.castlehackett8k.com or just register on the day. There will be a free technical shirt up to 300 participants, cash prizes for the first three male and female runners, fantastic raffle prizes and refreshments provided. Looking forward to seeing you on the day.

Participants can get more information at https://castlehackett8k.com and watch our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/castlehackett8k or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/castlehackett8k/