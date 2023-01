“Rás an Earraigh, Run into Spring” takes place on Bank Holiday Monday (6th February) from 12pm.

It is a 5km run/walk in aid of Peil na mBan Maigh Cuilinn GAA. (Moycullen LGFA).

It promises to be a great fun day for all. Entry costs €15 per person or €50 per team of 4 or family.

Registration can be done online at www.runireland.com or on the day from 10am to 11.15am in the Moycullen GAA clubhouse. This race is chipped and timed.