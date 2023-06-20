ATHLETICS: Galway v Dublin battle in 1500m at DSD Games

A Galway v Dublin battle in the men’s 1500m provided one of the best races of the day at the inaugural DSD Games held at the Dublin’s club’s new campus at Tibradden Lane in the foothills of the Dublin mountains on Sunday (June 18).

All of the top seven finishers were from either Dublin or Galway. Winning the race was Joseph Hastings of host club Dundrum South Dublin AC in 3:53.27.

In the battle for second, Oisin Davis of Craughwell AC edged out Michael McCarthy of DSD AC; the pair were timed at 3:56.29 and 3:56.68. Fourth in 3:57 .01 was Craughwell’s Sean Cotter , while fifth in 3:58.68 was Jack Maher of Galway City Harriers.

Other Galway athletes in action included Keith Fallon of GCH AC, who clocked 2:01.67 in the men’s 800m and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell sixth in the women’s 800m in 2:18.64.

The DSD Games was held in partnership with DLR County Council and a number of smaller sponsors. Full results at https://www.dsdac.com/games. Images at https://www.flickr.com/photos/lindie/albums/72177720309144982.