ATHLETICS: Galway Report (week ending 21st March 2021)

2021 Fixture Calendar released

Athletics Ireland has released a provisional 2021 competition calendar, geared at the Outdoor Track and Field season.

All events are subject to the easing of current Covid-19 restrictions and changes to the competition calendar may be made as a result.

Highlights include The National Senior and U23 Championships, penciled in for June 26th and 27th, with the National Juniors the week before on the 20th. The National Juvenile Track and Field championships are planned through August over several weekend. The National Masters championships and Road Relays are scheduled for September.

Connacht Athletics plan to host an Adult event on June 6th, with Juvenile events on July 10th and 17th

The organization noted also that in the recently released Resilience and Recovery Covid19 document that there is provision for a return to activity for outdoor, non-contact training in pods of 15 at Level 4.

Galway Athletics are continuing their campaign for a return to athletics for Juvenile and Adult athletes in the near future and see the resumption of organized sport as beneficial on a number of fronts to young and old.

South Galway AC 10th anniversary

2021 marks the 10th birthday of South Galway Athletics Club. The club was started in February of 2011 with 46 members and it has grown enormously over the past ten years now having 307 members. The club currently caters for athletes of all ages, from U8s to Masters in events in Cross Country and Track and Field; sprints, middle distance, race walking, hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, discuss and relay. The club aims to promote and develop athletics across all parishes in South Galway, including Ardrahan, Ballindereen, Beagh, Clairnbridge, Gort, Kinvara, Kilbeacanty and Peterswell.

The club has had huge success at juvenile level in particular in relays with their U14 Boys team winning the indoor gold and outdoor silver All Ireland Finals in 2018 and silver and bronze in 2019. The Mannion twins David and Stephen have won numerous medals at national level in sprinting, hurdles, 800m and long jump. Roisin Geaney, Sean Kelleher and Sinead Maher have all medalled at national level in race walking

In the past few years South Galway AC has worked on developing their coaching skills through the Athletics Ireland coaching education pathway. They have developed a team of thirty-two coaches who have awards across all coaching disciplines.

Galway 5km Series

Galway Athletics County Board are delighted to announce that the 15th edition of the Galway 5k Series will go ahead in May 2021 and remind athletes that online entries will open next week .

The event this year will be a Virtual series that will take place in line with whatever restrictions are in place during May

The series will run from 1st May 2021 to the 1st June 2021 and will consist of five weekly runs and participants will upload their individual results and a full results list will be published each week.

Entry to the series is limited to 1000 people each year. A reminder to all that Online entries to this year’s series will open on Thursday 1st April via www.myrunresults.com