ATHLETICS: Galway Report (week ending 14th March 2021)

Galway 5k Series Launched

Galway Athletics County Board are delighted to announce that the Galway 5k Series will go ahead in May 2021. For full details, click HERE.

Tuam AC Facility announcement

Tuam is set to have an Olympic standard eight-lane 100 metre track that will serve athletes of all ages in the town and surrounding areas as well as the town’s school-going population. The facility will also feature a Long Jump area, a High Jump, Javelin a Shot areas

The facility is earmarked for a green area on the grounds of Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School, next to where a new all-weather sports pitch has been recently completed.

Scoil Bhríde and Tuam Athletics Club have made a joint application for funding for the track to the Sports Capital Grant Scheme.

Pierce O’Callaghan, of Tuam AC and Chairman of We Are Tuam Community Sports Facility group said:

“This partnership announcement with the Mercy is such a welcome development after a number of years of frustration to procure suitable land to build this much needed facility in Tuam.”

“The Athletics Club is thriving with new members who desperately need somewhere to train and this track will now ensure the 1200 school kids of the town as well as surrounding areas have a facility to train and compete on.”

Gorgeous Gort 10th Anniversary Virtual 5k

South Galway AC have organized a virtual 5k as part of club fundraising activities

The Gorgeous Gort 2021 Virtual 5km will take place between Monday 15th and Sunday 21st March 2021.

A commemorative technical T-shirt (male or female fit available) will be provided to all entrants.

All support is greatly appreciated by South Galway for this annual fundraiser to support club activities and the development of a rapidly growing juvenile section during the coming year.

Entry is available on https://www.popupraces.ie/