ATHLETICS: Galway Report (7th February 2023)

Craughwell Women’s Mini Marathon

Over 400 athletes took part in a hugely successful inaugural running of the Craughwell AC organised Women’s Mini Marathon held on Bank Holiday Monday last.

Jane Ann Meehan of GCH was the overall winner storming home in a time of 38.06 for a clear victory. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC won the wheelchair category in a superb time of 28.16.

Eimear O Leary of GCH was second continuing her good run of form in 38.56, with Craughwell ACs Emma Boyle third

Top 3 in Galway Womens Mini Marathon (L to R) 2nd Eimear O Leary, winner Jane Ann Meehan, 3rd Emma Boyle

International selection for Galway athletes

Athenry AC athlete Liam Shaw has been selected to compete in the Shot Putt for Ireland at U20 level, for the upcoming DNA Games International in Madrid. There are three other Galway athletes selected namely Evan Hallinan of Craughwell, Emma Moore of GCH and David Mannion of South Galway AC, all of whom will travel for the event on 22nd February

==

National Masters Indoors

Galway athletes secured multiple medals at the National Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships held last weekend in Athlone

Linda Nally struck gold for Galway City Harriers over 200 metres at V50 level.

Kathryn Casserly and Sinead Foran won silver and bronze for GCH over 400 metres in their age categories, as did Karen Quirke, with bronze over 100m

The GCH relay ladies’ team won silver via Linda Nally, Karen Quirke as well as the aforementioned Foran and Casserly

Craughwells Cormac Kearney excelled winning Long Jump gold and sprint silver, while Mark Davis survived a late tumble to claim 3000m silver

Jim Phelan of GCH and John Whiriskey of South Galway both claimed age category bronzes in the V40 and V45 sections respectively, while Richard O Hanlon also medalled in the Shot Putt and sprint, while Seamus Lynch won silver in the Triple Jump

Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC, Peggy Higgins and Thomas Farragher of Corofin AC all also secured multiple Masters medals across the day

==

Gort 5km

South Galway AC host their annual Gorgeous Gort 5km Sunday 12th February next at with the race starting at 1.30pm on Georges Street. Limited entry is available on the day or in advance online at Popupraces.ie

==

Galway Indoor Championships

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships take place this weekend in TUS Athlone Indoor Arena. The U9-12 championships takes place Saturday 11th February, while the U13-19 and Adult events are on Sunday 12th. A bumper attendance is expected with close to 1,000 entries received in what will be a packed programme across sprints, mid-distance, throws and jumps

==

National Masters and Intermediate cross country

The National Masters and Intermediate cross country championships, along with the Juvenile B championships, will be held Sunday next, 12th February in Gowran, Kilkenny.

Galway will send strong teams, notably at Men’s V50 level, with Galway and GCH fielding strong Masters Ladies teams, and Intermediate Men’s squads.

Individually, Abaas Edris of Castlegar, fifth last year, will target the podium in the Intermediate Men’s race, while the likes of Mark Davis, Martin McEvilly, Martin Kearney and Niamh Hennelly will be shooting for category medals in the Masters events.