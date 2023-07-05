ATHLETICS: Galway Report (4th July 2023)

International Selection

Congratulations go to Robert McDonnell, and Andrew Egan of Galway City Harriers for their selection for the upcoming European U23 championships in Finland to be held later this month. Also selected was Aaron Keane who competes with University of Galway. All three are coached by sprint supremo Brendan Glynn of GCH.

McDonnell is selected for the 100m and 200m and 4*400m Relay squad , where he looks to cement himself as a top European talent, while Egan and Keane are chosen for the 4x400m Relay Squad .

National Junior/U23 Championships

The National Track and Field championships have kicked off in earnest with two events held last weekend. The National U20/23 championships were held in Tullamore, with multiple medals heading west.

A superb silver medal performance by U23 sprinter Robert McDonnell of GCH was among the highlights, with McDonnell clocked a flying 10.54 seconds behind champion Israel Olatunde. Andrew Egan claimed bronze over 400m also at U23 level.

In the middle-distance events, Kyle Moorhead of Craughwell won bronze in a tight 800m finish clocking 1.56.

In the field, Liam Shaw of Athenry won on the double, claiming Silver in the U20 Shot Putt and bronze in the Discus, while Oisin Keane of GCH excelled winning silver in the Junior Men’s High Jump

Alix Joyce of Tuam added to her ever-growing collection of All Ireland medals with an outstanding bronze medal winning performance over the testing 400m hurdles to cap a great day for the county’s young athletes.

National Childrens Games

In the Juvenile under 9-13 Championships were held in Tullamore last weekend, with GCH and Craughwell athletes among the medals.

GCH medalled via Finn Lynagh won silver at U13 level in the 600m distance event, Thea Lynch and Katie McGlynn were 3rd in the U10 60m pairs, while Reidin O’Driscoll and Caoimhe Cavalieri won nronze in the Turbo Javelin at U11 level.

Craughwell U11s led the way with Conor Mannion and Jack Hibbitt in sparkling form in the U11 paired 600m competition when racing to fantastic times of 1:52.00 for Conor (3rd in his heat) and a 1:54.65 PB for Jack (4th in his heat). The boys combined times took the silver medals Aaron Burke and Sebastian Oancea won a brilliant bronze medal in the U11 Boys Turbo Javelin also for Craughwell.

Fixtures

This weekend sees the next instalment of National events, as the National U13-19 championships Day One takes place Saturday the 8th, with the Club Relays and Juvenile B events taking place on Sunday 9th July.

Road Races

The weekend saw good performances on the road from Galway athletes. David Mahon of GCH placed second in the Achill Half Marathon in 70.58 , while Ger Hartnett and Maebh Brannigan were first Galway finishers in the prestigious St Cocas 5k in Kildare.