ATHLETICS: Galway Report (29th March 2023)

Irish Schools International

Craughwell ACs Declan O Connell, also of Clarin College performed strongly in Irish colours at the Schools Cross Country International held in Sefton Park Liverpool last weekend. O Connell helped the Irish Inter Boys team to bronze, and placed a fine 15th overall himself against the might of England, Scotland and Wales.

Expertly managed by team manager Kathryn Casserly of GCH, the Irish squads claimed multiple team and individual medals across the competitive programme including a win for Clodagh Gill of Moy Valley AC in the Inter Girls race

Race Walking News

A number of Tuam AC and Castlegar AC athletes travelled to compete at an International Race Walking meet in Slovakia last weekend, The highlight of the trip was Savanagh O Callaghan’s performance in the clolours of Tuam AC, as she achieved an European Youth Olympics qualifying time in the U18 5k Walk clocking a fast 25.26.

National Juvenile Indoors

Galway Athletes once again came away with a substantial medal haul at day one of the National Juvenile Indoor Championships held last weekend. The Relays and Field events took centre stage on the programme.

Among the highlights were South Galway AC U13 Boys with a storming National record and gold winning performance via Eoin O Shaughnessy, Theo Gantly Dylan Henry and Cathal Walsh Craughwell AC U16 Boys team also struck gold, with a squad of Conor Penney Toyosi George, Kai Watters Donnacha Lawless and Sean Hoade combining well.

Not to be outdone, Tuam AC U14 Boys relay squad won All Ireland silver, while GCH U16 Girls team did likewise with a well deserved bronze medal

In the field, Evan Hallinan of Craughwell won Triple Jump gold at U19 level, and Liam Shaw of Athenry AC rounded off his Juvenile career with a win in the U19 Boys Shot Putt with a massive 15.44m best throw.

Days 2 and 3 will be on this weekend Sat and Sunday April 1st and 2nd

Galway 5km Series

The EY sponsored Galway 5k Series has opened for entries on Eventmaster online, and the series is once again being held over six Tuesdays this summer. The first event is at7.45pm in Skehana on April 25th, with subsequent races on at 8pm each following Tuesday in Loughrea Craughweell, Kilcornan, Caltra, and Athenry. Entry costs euro plus booking fees and is limited to 1000 entrants