ATHLETICS: Galway Report (27th June 2023)

International events

David and Stephen Mannion of South Galway AC travelled as part of the Irish relay squad to the I20 Mannheim Gala in Germany, who competed for Ireland at the Manheim u20 Gala in Germany last weekend

David Mannion ran on the chosen quartet the 400m relay on Saturday in a time of 48.34 seconds, setting a new outdoor best, with the team placing fourth overall

GCH Athlete Andrew Egan helped the Irish U23 4 x 400m relay team to achieve the qualifying time for European U23 athletics championships for this coming July. Egan of GCH was joined by his training partner Aaron Keane (Tullamore Harriers) was joined by his training partner), along with Hugo McGee (Crusaders AC) and Callum Baird (Ballymena and Antrim AC). Although the weather didn’t completely cooperate, the team still managed to produce a superb performance running the qualifying standard with a time of 3 minutes 10.2 seconds

Tailteann Games

The Tailteann Games Interprovincial Schools match was held in Carlow on Saturday June 24 last. Connacht featured with a strong Galway contingent on the squad, which resulted in numerous medals wins and as a result, international selections for 8 Galway athletes.

The Irish Schools team for the Home International was picked from the results of the Tailteann Games with the first two athletes in each event chosen to represent Ireland against England, Scotland and Wales in Scotland on July 15th.

The eight successful Galway selections are as follows

100m – Angela Cielecka Taylors Hill Galway

200m – Danielle Moynihan HRC Mountbellew

1500m Steeplechase – Sarah Hartnett Dunmore Community School

3000m Walk – Savanagh O’Callaghan Mercy College Tuam

3000m Walk – Sineád Maher Gort Community School

3000m Walk – Matthew Newell Coláiste Bháile Chláir

4x100m Relay – Danielle Moynihan HRC Mountbellew

100m – Lemar Lucciano Gabriel Coláiste Muire Mathair

Triple Jump – Darragh Fahy St Brigids College Loughrea

4x100m Relay Lemar Lucciano Gabriel Colaiste Mhuire Mathair

National Track and Field League

The Galway inter county teams performed with great distinction in Round 1 of The National track and field league last Sunday in Dublin

The Men’s team won their division while the ladies squad finished second and both now qualify for the final in August

The Men’s squad had wins via Robert McDonnell of GCH in the 200m, Sean Kelleher in the Race Walk, Sean Doggett over 400m, Sean Cotter in the 15000m, Abbas Edris in the Steeplechase, and in the 4*100m Relay. In the field, the talented squad claimed victories via Evan Hallinan in both Long Jump and High Jump, Liam Shaw in Shot and discus, and Justin Lane in the Pole Vault

In the Ladies, the team secured maximum points via Sinead Maher in the Race Walk, Aoife Sheehy in the 400m Hurdles, both Relays squads, and Siofra Davis in the Pole Vault

Bullaun 8k.

Greg Lundon of South Galway AC claimed victory in the annual Bullaun 8km Road Race held last Friday June 23rd. winning in a time of 27.43, ahead of GCH duo Peter Gaffey, and Louis Coyne,

First lady was Jane Ann Meehan of GCH in 30.09 with Sarah Collins second and third home Leah O Halloran

National Fixtures

This weekend sees the and the National Children’s Games and U12 – U13 Championships with Relays and the National Junior and U23 Championships being held over two days in Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Saturday and Sunday next respectively.