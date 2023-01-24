ATHLETICS: Galway Report (23rd January 2023)

National Indoor League

The Craughwell Senior Women’s team had another outstanding day at Round 2 of the National League held in Athlone Indoor Arena. Managed by Sarah Finnegan, the team put in some top-drawer performances across the range of events to qualify for the final in second place on the leader board, just one point off table toppers DSD AC

The team comprising Sarah Finnegan, Siofra Davis, Caoimhe Kilkenny, Jade Moorhead, Leonore Church, Eva Kelleher, Grace McKermitt, Rachel Finnegan, Sinead Treacy, Aisling Keady, Laura CunninghamSinead Gaffney and Holly Shaughnessy now go forward to the National final

South Galway AC had an impressive 9th place finish with a talented young squad and just missed out in qualifying for the final by four points. They featured outstanding performances by Sinead Maher who won the 1500m walk and Orlaith Mannion who came second in the 60m hurdles

National Combined Events

Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea claimed bronze in the Junior Women Pentathlon at the National Combined Events championships last weekend

Crosscup De Hannuit, Belgium

Craughwell AC athlete William Fitzgerald competed at the high profile Crosscup De Hannuit, Belgium last weekend. He qualified with an outstanding top 30 finish in the National Cross Country to secure his first ever international cap in Hannut, Belgium as part of the Irish U23 team for the famous event.

Fitzgerald had a superb race in snowy conditions , to finish in 32nd of the 97 strong and was second scorer on the Irish U23 team