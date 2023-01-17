ATHLETICS: Galway Report (16th January 2023)

Athletics Ireland Juvenile Star Awards

Conor Penney of Craughwell AC was announced last week as the recipient of the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Star Award for County Galway for 2022. Penney won multiple National titles in 2022 and set a National High Jump record

Castlegar AC athlete Lemar Lucciano was another winner and was chosen to receive the Athletics Ireland Breda Synott award for outstanding athletic achievement in 2022.

National Junior and U23 Championships

The National Indoor Track and Field Season 2023 kicked off with the Junior ( U20( and U23 Championships in Abbottstown, Dublin at the National Indoor Arena last weekend.

The star of the show was most certainly the amazing Evan Hallinan of Craughwell who won an incredible two gold medals in the Junior Men’s U20 Category in both High Jump and Long Jump.

In a thrilling High Jump competition, the Craughwell jumper equalled his PB of 1.96 metres to win, clearing the bar third and final attempt, to just snatch victory at the end.

The Long Jump competition saw a dominant display from Hallinan, as he leaped a massive 6.60 metres to secure his second gold and set a new club record in the process

Thrower Liam Shaw of Athenry AC was another double medallist, winning Shot Putt gold with a massive personal best of 16.39m, and he also won bronze in the Weight for distance

South Galway AC struck gold via the talented David Mannion in the 400m in a superb time of 48.88, while his twin brother Stephen finished 5th in a very close race setting a new pb of 49.94.

Sinead Maher also of South Galway claimed bronze in the Ladies 3km Walk race.

The U23 Men’s 1500m featured no less than four Craughwell AC Athletes – as Kyle Moorhead, Oisin Davis, Patrick Noonan and Sean Cotter all raced, with Noonan best of the quartet on the day , taking a hard-earned National bronze with a new club record 3.54.36

GCH fielded a number of athletes, with Anna McGinley & Sean Orajuba placing highest with two sixth placed finishes. Orajuba placed 6th in the U20 Final in the 200m while at U23 level Anna McGinley was 6th overall in the 1500m.