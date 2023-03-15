ATHLETICS: Galway Report (15th March 2023)

Irish Universities Cross Country

A brilliant run at the InterVarsity Cross Country Championships saw Fiona Everard of University of Galway take home gold at the prestigious event held in ULs grounds in Limerick

The dominant Everard made the decisive move on the first lap of the 5k long women’s race, dropping the rest of an early breakaway group to solo her way to victory with a comfortable 20 seconds to spare over Róise Roberts (DCU) and Hannah Gilliand (QUB) in 2nd and 3rd respectively

UGs Men’s squad were aiming to retain the team title for the third successive year, but it wasn’t to be on the day, however, the squad still performed strongly finishing with an admirable bronze behind DCU and UL

A brilliant run from Donal Farren, who returned from Switzerland to race, saw him finish 7th on the day, with good runs also via Luke Johnson, Oisin Murray and Oisin Davis and Paddy Noonan among others

Irish Schools Cross Country

The pinnacle of Irish Schools Cross Country running was held in Waterford on Saturday and a number of Galway athletes traveled to represent their Schools.

Declan O’Connell of Clarin College Athenry and Craughwell AC competed in the Intermediate boys and had a simply outstanding run to come a superb second and qualify for the Schools International team of six in Liverpool. O Connell was in the lead group all the way and went with eventual winner Francis Donoghue of Summerhill when he made a breakaway and held on well to record a fantastic Silver medal in tough conditions.

Galway had other good performances via the likes of Keilah Murray, Holly O Boyle and Stephen Ruane on a very testing course

East Galway 8k

East Galway AC host their annual 8k Road Race in Skehana this weekend. The start time is 11:00am next Sunday, March 19, 2023. Entry is available online on Eventmaster.ie