ATHLETICS: Galway Report (14th February 2023)

National Indoor League bronze for Craughwell event

Craughwell AC had one of its greatest team achievements last Saturday in the National Indoor Arena with its Senior Women’s team winning the bronze medal in the National League final in Dublin.

Pitted against the top 16 clubs in Ireland over 3 days of competition, the girls absolutely excelled to take the National bronze in an event which went right down to the wire in the last event of the day the 4x200m, which the Craughwell quartet blitzed to secure medal winning points

Expertly managed by team manager Sarah Finnegan, the squad featured a mix of experience and youth, with impressive performances from the likes of Sinead Treacy and Sinead Gaffney on the track, and Laura Cunningham and Lorraine Delaney in the field , allied to the squad of Siofra Davis, Emily Miskella, Rachel Finnegan, Leonore Church, Jade Moorhead Caoimhe Kilkenny Aisling Keady, Eva Kilkenny, Arlene Earls

National Intermediate and Masters Cross Country championships

GCH and Galway Men’s Intermediate Team both claimed Bronze Medals at the National Cross-Country Championships held on a fast and solid course in Gowran Demesne Kilkenny last Sunday, at club and county level. Well done to all our athletes and the Galway County athletes who competed on a dry cool day in Gowran on a great course. The Intermediate Men’s race covered a distance of 8k. Aaron Brennan led home the GCH Intermediate Men’s Team finishing in 8th place followed in by strong runs from Andrew O’Donnghaile in 10th place, John Moroney in 12th place, Conor Byrne in 35th place and Gene Kelly in 58th position. The GCH team, along with Abacas Edris of Castlegar AC (22nd) made up the Galway County Team which also claimed bronze.

GCH also had some terrific performances on a day of very competitive races, with its Master Women’s Team (4k distance) was led home by Niamh Hennelly in 28th place, followed by Deirdre Moran Smyth, Olive Gleeson and Deirdre McCrae, meaning the club Team finished in 9th place with Galway County Women’s Team in 8th place (all of above).

The sole Galway representative in the Intermediate Women’s race was GCHs Honorine Rojo who finished in 40th position on her first cross country race on Irish soil.

Mark Davis of Craughwell was best of the Galway Mens Masters, 4th in his category , and leading the Ge Galway County Men’s V50 Team that finished a creditable 6th overall

Armagh International Road Races

The prestigious Armagh International Road Races were held last Thursday night on the fast 1km circuit around the city . Galway athletes were well represented across the Elite Womens 3km and Mens 5km . In the 3km

Fiona Everard of University of Galway with a fast 9.24 clocking GCHathlete Ellen Moran with 9.42 and Craughwells Sinead Gaffney in 10.21 clockecd fast 3k times

In the super quick Mens 5km, won in 13.37 by British athlete Henry Mcluckie, Craughwell field a strong quartet . William Fitzgerald led the team home in the International 5 km with a spectacular new club record of 14:29 , Seán Cotter was next home in 14:35 , followed by Oisin Davis in 14:41 with Patrick Noonan on his heels in 14:46 . Eoin M olly of Castlegar also broke the 15 minutes mark in what were very stong performances all round

The Galway Indoor Championships

The Galway Indoor Championships took place over two days in Athlone this weekend and there were some great performances from Craughwell AC Athletes. Craughwell AC is absolutely booming at the moment – and this was reflected in the participation and the success over the weekend. Close on, athletes completed over the two days of competition, with huge number in attendance Saturday at the Under 9 to 12 events while the Seniors and Masters took centre stage Sunday

Next up is the Connacht Championships on the last weekend in February

National Indoor Track and Field championships

The National Senior Track and Field Indoor Championships take place this weekend at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, with high quality field assembled across the two-day programme. Galway athletes will travel with strong hopes, with athletes of the calibre of Finlay Daly from University of Galway, Jack Maher of GCH. Craughwells Jack Miskella, along with sprinters