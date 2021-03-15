ATHLETICS: Galway 5k Series Launched

print

Galway Athletics County Board are delighted to announce that the Galway 5k Series will go ahead in May 2021.

It obviously won’t be the traditional 5k series that has up to 1000 people running, jogging and walking through six Co Galway towns and this year it will be a virtual series that will take place in line with whatever restrictions are in place during May but it will have all the excitement, commitment and camaraderie of other years.

The 2021 series will be the 15th Anniversary of the series and following the cancellation of the 2020 series due to the original Covid 19 outbreak the County Board were determined to make sure that the series would go ahead in 2021.

The Galway 5k Series is open to runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities and there has been a huge increase in the number of people running and walking during the past year and the 5k series is the ideal opportunity to take part in an organized series and gauge your progress.

Participants can compete against family, friends, colleagues or club mates but the main emphasis is on getting out and enjoying yourself.

Participants can run whenever and wherever they want each week of the series as long as it is in line with local restrictions and Covid 19 guidelines are followed.

The series has been very generously supported once again by HSE West via the Healthy Ireland initiative.

The series will run from 1st May 2021 to the 1st June 2021 and will consist of five weekly runs and participants will upload their individual results each week and a full, detailed results list will be published each week.

The 2021 series will be a worldwide event and we are hoping to see people taking part in New York, Sydney, London, Berlin and many other destinations.

Entry to the series is limited to 1000 people each year and the event usually sells out within 30 minutes of the entries opening.

Online entries to this year’s series will open on Thursday 1st April via www.myrunresults.com and there are two entry options available, participants can go for a run only series entry €15.00 plus processing fee or they can go for a very special offer Premium Entry €30.00 plus fee which includes series entry, a top quality technical running t-shirt and a specially commissioned Galway County 5k Series Medal that will surely become a collector’s item in years to come.

The series benefits the sport of Athletics in the county

Please do not miss this historic race series and remember entries open 1st April 2021.