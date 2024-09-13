Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

Athenry’s Ronan Grimes Chats to ‘Over The Line’ About his Paralympic Cycling Career, Paris and Retirement

After competing in four events and two consecutive Paralympic Games, Athenry’s Ronan Grimes announced his retirement following this month’s road race at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Orwell Wheelers cyclist only took up cycling 15 years ago but went on to win nine World Championship medals as well as the 2022 C4 Gold medal and he followed that up with European success in the time trial.

At Tokyo three years ago, he came 4th in the Individual Pursuits as well as a 6th, 11th and 15th in three other disciplines.  He just missed out on the bronze medal in the 2024 Individual Pursuit as well as competing in the track and road time trials.  A puncture denied him a top-10 place in the men’s road race in Paris.

Ronan chatted about returning to normal life with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

