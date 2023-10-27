Athenry’s Peadar Nugent Set For Historic 42nd Dublin City Marathon

Share story:

Athenry AC’s Peadar Nugent will remain one of only 11 runners to run every Dublin Marathon this Sunday (29th October).

The 80-year-old, making him the eldest, lines up in the 42nd edition of the event with 100s of Galway athletes including Deirdre Gibbons, Maebh Brannigan, Louis Coyne and Rob Lennon.

25,000 runners will descend on Dublin for the 26.2 mile course spanning residential and city areas both north and south of the Liffey. Participants all over the world will compete for the Noel Carroll Memorial Trophy and €12,000 prize money.

The race begins on Fitzwilliam Square Upper and ends at Merrion Square North, close to Trinity College.

Peadar Nugent .. one of only 11 runners who are set to continue their record of running every Dublin marathon 🥰 Our Galway man also has the honour of being our eldest at 80 years young! ❤️ Here’s to adding another medal to that collection 😍#IrishLifeDublinMarathon pic.twitter.com/RHwaNc2cSX — Irish Life Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 24, 2023