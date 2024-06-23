Galway Bay FM

23 June 2024

Athenry wins Back To Back All-Ireland Feile Rounders Titles – The Reaction

Athenry wins Back To Back All-Ireland Feile Rounders Titles – The Reaction

Athenry Rounders Club made history on Sunday in winning the All-Ireland Feile Title in Wexford.

Their win over Glynnbarnstown made it back to back All-Ireland Titles, the first time this had ever been done.

After wins over Glynnbarnstown and Raheen, they faced Glynnbarnstown again in the final in a match that went to Extra Innings after finishing 15-15.

In the Extra Inning, they scored 2 runs to their opponents 1.

After the Final, their coach Peter Lyons gave his reaction to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.

