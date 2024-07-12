12 July 2024

Athenry vs Killester/Donnycarney (All-Ireland under-17 Women’s Cup Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Mike Noone)

Athenry are against Dublin’s Killester/Donnycarney this Sunday (14th July 2024) in the FAI under-17 Women’s Cup Final.

The Galway side reached the under-16 decider last year going down to Waterford’s Bohemians.  The 2024 under-16 group were crowned All-Ireland winners against Mervue United and eight of that squad are involved with the under-17s.

Goals from Mollie Noone, Clodagh Crowley and Anna Jordan helped Athenry beat Corrib Celtic 3-1 in the Connacht Final in February.  Kerri O’Driscoll (2), Jordan, Noone (2), Ella Farrelly and Crowley were on target in last month’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Wexford’s North End United.

Killester/Donneycarney knocked out Waterford’s Bohemians in the quarter-final before accounting for Shelbourne 4-1 in the semi-final.  Mia Byrne struck twice, with Victoria Dempsey and Kaytlin Campion also on target.

Athenry have yet to win this competition but Salthill Devon were champions in 2022.

Leading up to the game, Athenry FC manager Mike Noone joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Kick-off at Mullingar Athletic FC on Sunday is 2pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

