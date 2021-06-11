Athenry Out To Make History In All-Ireland Rounders Final

print

Athenry will hope that they make history on Saturday when they face Skryne from Meath in the All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Final with the game taking place in Abbotstown beginning at 11am.

This Intermediate Final was due to take place last October but was called off due to Covid. The final itself is part of a big weekend of Rounders finals with the Intermediate mixed final following on Saturday between Michael Glaveys from Roscommon and Na Fianna from Dublin. Then on Sunday, there are three finals with Glynn/Barntown in all three. Their Senior Men take on Carrickmacross, Breaffy in the Senior Women’s Final and Erne Eagles in the Senior Mixed Final.

Peter Lyons spoke to John Mulligan