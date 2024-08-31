Galway Bay FM

31 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Athenry Minor Girls In All-Ireland Rounders Final Next Saturday

Share story:
Athenry Minor Girls In All-Ireland Rounders Final Next Saturday

Next Saturday in Abbottstown, Athenry will bid to win the All-Ireland Minor Girls Rounders title when they face Sean Connollys.

For the club, it has been an amazing few years since their foundation with several of them already champions at Community Games and underage level.

Peter Lyons joined John on Saturday Sport to talk about the team, how they got to the final and the work that is being done in the club.

Share story:

Saturday Six With George McDonagh

George McDonagh looks forward to the days racing including the Cambridgeshire at The Curragh....

Galway United v Derry City - Commentary And Reaction

Galway United are THIRD in the Airtricity League Premier Division after their 1-0 win over Derry City tonight at Eamon Deacy Park. The goal came from Patr...

Defeat For Ballinasloe In Barton Shield Quarter Final

Tour caddie and former professional Chris Selfridge helped Moyola Park seal a famous comeback victory and their place in the Final of the AIG Barton Shiel...

Conor Whelan And Rob Finnerty Speak To Galway Bay FM Sport

The announcement of Micheal Donoghue as the new Galway Senior Hurling manager has been welcomed by Galway star Conor Whelan who said that the announcement...