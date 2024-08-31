Athenry Minor Girls In All-Ireland Rounders Final Next Saturday

Next Saturday in Abbottstown, Athenry will bid to win the All-Ireland Minor Girls Rounders title when they face Sean Connollys.

For the club, it has been an amazing few years since their foundation with several of them already champions at Community Games and underage level.

Peter Lyons joined John on Saturday Sport to talk about the team, how they got to the final and the work that is being done in the club.