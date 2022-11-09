Athenry lose out in Rod Houston Cup

Presentation College, Athenry 1-3 South Hunsley Secondary School

Presentation College, Athenry came up short this morning against a very strong South Hunsley Secondary School in their final outing of this season’s SAFIB Rod Houston Cup in Lilleshall.

The English School were formidable favourites having won two from two going into the final series of matches. They had accumulated 13 goals in those 2 outings, while only conceding once.

Athenry had a much different experience, winning their first game 6-1 while they had a late equaliser against Cardiff side Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf the next day. As the game was level one apiece after normal time, they went to spot kicks to see who could secure a bonus point with the Welsh stars winning out 3-2.

Unperturbed by this, the Irish girls settled in well this morning knowing a win against South Hunsley would secure the title. The Galway school enjoyed the brighter of the exchanges. Sophie Hogan had a wonderful attempt on goal 11 minutes in, while Chloe Keane hit the woodwork midway through the game.

However, the English strikers were proving dangerous and they netted from the spot with 21 minutes played as Mia AKRIL poked home.

AKRIL doubled their tally four minutes from the break to make it 2-o at half-time.

Two minutes into the restart, Athenry’s Lauren Kearney pulled off a magnificent save to keep her side in contention. However, the reprieve was short-lived.

South Hunsley’s lead was extended to three courtesy of Lucy HOPE three minutes later.

Athenry were awarded a penalty ten minutes from time as Ciara MULLINS stepped up to make it 1-3.

A valiant effort from Presentation College against a talented South Hunsley School as they were crowned Champions for 2022.

In the other game this morning Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff defeated Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire 4-2 to take second place in a tight contest.

Nigel Brown Award

Elin THOMAS was awarded the Nigel Brown Player of the Tournament Award following her outstanding performances for Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf over the three games.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Soirise Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon, Mollie Noone, Sophie Hogan, Katyln Walshe, Aimria McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Taylor Keane, Abbie Donoughue, Jessica McGlynn, Aoibhe Corcoran

TEACHERS | Joe Finnerty, James McDonnell, Emer Kilgannon, Dom Coll

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

RESULTS

Monday, November 7

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 1-6 South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire

Presentation College, Athenry 6-1 Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire

Tuesday, November 8

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 1-1 Presentation College, Athenry (Glantaf won 3-2 pens for bonus point)

South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire 7-0 Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire

Wednesday, November 9

Presentation College, Athenry 1-3 South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 4-2 Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire