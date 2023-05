Athenry FC are aiming to win the Connacht Junior Cup for the first time since 2016 when they face Castlebar Celtic on Sunday afternoon in Solar 21 Park in Castlebar (Kick off – 3pm).

Athenry hammered Ballinasloe Town 7-0 in their last final appearance but will face a different proposition against a side who have not won the cup since beating Moyne Villa 2-0 in 2003.

Ahead of Sunday’s Final, John Mulligan has been speaking to Athenry Manager Seamie Crowe.