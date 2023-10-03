Athenry in a commanding position in The Rod Houston Cup

Presentation College, Athenry 1-0 South Hunsley School

Lily May Feeney (45)

Another decisive performance from the Athenry team saw them dent the defending Champions’ hopes of retaining the title outright as Feeney captured her third goal in two games.

South Hunsley played Presentation College last season in the final game of the series and completed a 3-1 demolition to lift the crown for the first time. However, the tide had turned this morning following a titanic battle between the sides.

Thirteen minutes on the clock and Hollie Sutton had a screamer to the top bin saved acrobatically by the fingertips of Brennan.

The only goal of the game came midway through the second half as Anna Jordan delivered a perfectly placed ball into the box from a corner. The ever-present Lily May Feeney was on hand to head home at the far post with a beautiful effort that left Haddon no chance.

The Galway crew hung on to keep a clean sheet and advance to the final game in the morning which sees a repeat of May’s National Cup decider which Athenry won on penalties following a one-all draw.

MATCH DAY THREE

Galway lead the charge on six points. South Hunsley have three, Loreto two and Caerleon have one point following two days of competitive football.

The final pairings should prove exciting tomorrow. The Irish representatives face off against each other while the Welsh and English Schools finish up the tie, with both games kicking off simultaneously at 10.30am.

It’s all to play for as Presentation College, Athenry are in a commanding position. A win or a draw would see them crowned Champions outright while South Hunsley could share the title if they were to win and Athenry to loss in the final fixture.

Also, up for grabs is the Nigel Brown Trophy which will be presented to the Player of the Tournament. Some outstanding performances have been made by Athenry’s Abbie Duffy and Lily May Feeney while South Hunsley’s duo of Lucy Hope and Annabelle Cawthra have caught the eye.

Caerleon’s Amelia Collins, Yasmin Mainwaring and Eva Hillier have impressed throughout the two days. While Loreto’s Captain Emma Hogan as played a starring role alongside Ailbhe Ní Chasaide and Sofia Blackmore.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Jane Brennan, Cadhla Fox, Aoibhín Hannon, Ailbhe Mannion (JC), Brooke Corcoran, Anna Jordan, Kacie Lally Duffy, Abbie Duffy (JC), Tegan Kilkenny, Lily May Feeney, Sinéad Feeney, Elsa Heaney, Aisling Higgins, Sophie Murray, Angel Gbadamosi, Áine Duffy

TEACHERS | Patrick Conroy, Lucy Smith, Dom Coll

LORETO SECONDARY SCHOOL, KILKENNY | Sofia Blackmore, Eilish Keating, Stella Butler, Holly Drennan, Cadhla Boylan, Eva Tynan, Anna Keogh, Muireann Kenny, Emily Farrell, Ailbhe Ni Chasaide, Emma Hogan ©, Sophie O’Riordan, Isabel Walsh, Lily Ryan Murray, Aoife Brennan, Evie O’Brien

TEACHERS | Paul McGinley, Barry O’Neill, Karen Costigan, Padraig Fitzpatrick

SOUTH HUNSLEY SCHOOL, ENGLAND | Matilda Haddon, Izzie Flower, Freya Palmer, Lucy Hope, Connie Baker, Daisey Short, Annabelle Cawthra ©, Alicia Tyler, Isla Garnett, Hollie Sutton, Ava Clarke, Isabelle Burnitt, Amelia Stirrup, Poppy Seward, Lucy Jefferson

TEACHERS | Laura Dixon Brown, Darren Short

CAERLEON COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL, WALES | Georgia Messer, Connie Davies, Neave Davies, Anna Davies, Imogen Summerhill, Izzy Clay, Yasmin Mainwaring ©, Amelia Collins, Eloise Lakelin, Caitlin Rees, Alex Bright, Isla Benavente, Poppi Smith, Poppy Small, Libby Jones, Eva Hillier

TEACHERS | Judith Livesey, Chloe Chapman

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 3

Caerleon CS 1-1 Loreto SS, Kilkenny (Loreto won 3-1 on pens)

South Hunsley HS 0-1 Presentation College, Athenry

FIXTURES

Wednesday, October 4

Presentation College, Athenry vs Loreto SS, Kilkenny, KO 10.30am

Caerleon CS vs South Hunsley HS, KO 10.30am