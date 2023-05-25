Athenry FC U16 Girls Looking To End Season On A High With Victory In The SFAI Girls Cup Final

Athenry’s Under 16 Girls will be looking to finish their season with the Ultimate High on Saturday evening when they take on Waterford Bohs in the SFAI Cup Final at Eamon Deacy Park. (Kick off – 7pm).

All season, they have travelled the length and breadth of the country taking on and beating teams in their run to the final with two notable results being their 3-2 win over Tipperary Town in the Quarter Final and their very impressive 6-3 win over Stoneyford in the Semi-Final.

Their manager is Mike Noone and he spoke to John Mulligan on Thursday evening.

U-16 GIRLS – ROUND OF 32 Conn Rangers 2 v 5 Peamount Utd “15S” Cockhill Celtic 3 v 0 St Brendan’s Park Shelbourne “16P” 0 v 2 Rivertown Athenry FC 5 v 2 Aisling Annacotty Evergreeen 1 v 2 Stoneyford Utd Dundalk 0 v 2 Moyne Villa FC Macroom FC 5 v 1 Torro St Itas 2 v 3 BT Harps Parkceltic Summerhill 2 v 0 DLR waves Ballymackey 1 v 0 Carrigaline United AFC Newbridge Town “15s” 3 v 5 Connolly Celtic Drumbar United FC 1 v 3 Portlaoise “15S” Gorey Rangers 5 v 1 Burrin Celtic Regional Uitd “A” 0 v 2 Bohemians Waterford Kilnamanagh “16P” 2 v 1 Claremorris AFC Killeigh 2 v 3 Tipp Town

U-16 GIRLS – ROUND OF 16 Athenry FC 5 v 1 Gorey Rangers Cockhill Celtic 0 v 2 Bohemians Waterford Connolly Celtic 3 v 0 BT Harps Parkceltic Summerhill 0 v 6 Portlaoise “15s” Kilnamanagh “16P” 4 v 1 Macroom FC Ballymackey 1 v 5 Peamount Utd “15s” Moyne Villa FC 2 v 3 Tipp Town Stoneyford Utd 6 v 1 Rivertown

U-16 GIRLS – QUARTER FINAL Stoneyford Utd 5 v 2 Kilnamanagh “16P” Athenry FC 3 v 2 Tipp Town Bohemians Waterford 1 v 0 Connolly Celtic Peamount Utd “15s” 3 v 4 Portlaoise “15s