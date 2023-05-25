Athenry FC U16 Girls Looking To End Season On A High With Victory In The SFAI Girls Cup Final

Athenry’s Under 16 Girls will be looking to finish their season with the Ultimate High on Saturday evening when they take on Waterford Bohs in the SFAI Cup Final at Eamon Deacy Park. (Kick off – 7pm).

All season, they have travelled the length and breadth of the country taking on and beating teams in their run to the final with two notable results being their 3-2 win over Tipperary Town in the Quarter Final and their very impressive 6-3 win over Stoneyford in the Semi-Final.

Their manager is Mike Noone and he spoke to John Mulligan on Thursday evening.

U-16 GIRLS – ROUND OF 32
Conn Rangers2v5Peamount Utd “15S”
Cockhill Celtic3v0St Brendan’s Park
Shelbourne “16P”0v2Rivertown
Athenry FC5v2Aisling Annacotty
Evergreeen1v2Stoneyford Utd
Dundalk0v2Moyne Villa FC
Macroom FC5v1Torro
St Itas2v3BT Harps
Parkceltic Summerhill2v0DLR waves
Ballymackey1v0Carrigaline United AFC
Newbridge Town “15s”3v5Connolly Celtic
Drumbar United FC1v3Portlaoise “15S”
Gorey Rangers5v1Burrin Celtic
Regional Uitd “A”0v2Bohemians Waterford
Kilnamanagh “16P”2v1Claremorris AFC
Killeigh2v3Tipp Town
U-16 GIRLS – ROUND OF 16
Athenry FC5v1Gorey Rangers
Cockhill Celtic0v2Bohemians Waterford
Connolly Celtic3v0BT Harps
Parkceltic Summerhill0v6Portlaoise “15s”
Kilnamanagh “16P”4v1Macroom FC
Ballymackey1v5Peamount Utd “15s”
Moyne Villa FC2v3Tipp Town
Stoneyford Utd6v1Rivertown
U-16 GIRLS – QUARTER FINAL
Stoneyford Utd5v2Kilnamanagh “16P”
Athenry FC3v2Tipp Town
Bohemians Waterford1v0Connolly Celtic
Peamount Utd “15s”3v4Portlaoise “15s
U-16 GIRLS – SEMI FINAL
Stoneyford Utd3v6Athenry FC
Bohemians Waterford2v0Portlaoise “15s”

