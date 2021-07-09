Athenry FC look to book place in FAI Senior Cup First Round draw

print

Athenry FC commences their FAI Cup campaign tomorrow when they travel to Fairview Rangers in Limerick.

That’s in the qualifying round with the draw for the first round proper taking place next Tuesday evening.

Athenry’s manager is Seamie Crowe and he spoke to Mike Rafferty

Kick-off is at 6pm

FAI Cup – Qualifying Round Fixture Schedule

09/07 – Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney – 7.30pm, Grange Gorman Astro

10/07 – Maynooth University Town v Bonegee United – 2pm, NUI Maynooth Astro

10/07 – Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United – 3pm, Ringmahon Park

10/07 – St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic – 4pm, Porterstown Road

10/07 – Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC – 6pm, Fairview Rangers

11/07 – Kilnamanagh v Home Farm – 11am, Ned Kelly Park

Byes: Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin’s Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.