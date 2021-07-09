Athenry FC look to book place in FAI Senior Cup First Round draw

Athenry FC commences their FAI Cup campaign tomorrow when they travel to Fairview Rangers in Limerick.
That’s in the qualifying round with the draw for the first round proper taking place next Tuesday evening.
Athenry’s manager is Seamie Crowe and he spoke to Mike Rafferty
Kick-off is at 6pm
FAI Cup – Qualifying Round Fixture Schedule
09/07 – Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney – 7.30pm, Grange Gorman Astro
10/07 – Maynooth University Town v Bonegee United – 2pm, NUI Maynooth Astro
10/07 – Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United – 3pm, Ringmahon Park
10/07 – St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic – 4pm, Porterstown Road
10/07 – Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC – 6pm, Fairview Rangers
11/07 – Kilnamanagh v Home Farm – 11am, Ned Kelly Park
Byes: Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin’s Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.