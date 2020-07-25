Athenry FC into FAI Junior Cup semi final

Athenry FC have become the first team to make it to the FAI Junior Cup Semi-Final after beating Rush Athletic 3-2 in Moonbaun this afternoon. The goals coming from Colm O’Donovan, Adam Duffy from the penalty spot (pictured) and Nathan Ward. Brian Gilliam scored Rush Athletic’s two goals with both coming from the penalty spot. Athenry will face Fairview Rangers in the Semi-Final after the Limerick side beat Killarney Celtic on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2pm, Westport United are at home to Oliver Bond Celtic and Usher Celtic host Gorey Rangers.