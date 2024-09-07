Athenry crowned AIG Junior Cup Champions

Athenry were crowned AIG Junior Cup champions on a blistering hot day in Athlone Golf Club.

The golf was scintillating at times too and a thrilling final ensued with Athenry claiming a 4-1 win over Abbeyleix.

“It’s a great day, great weekend, everything was perfect,” said Athenry captain Eamon Morrissey.

“This morning was tough, there were times when we thought Dundalk had us but these boys are tough. They never give up, we have done it all through the Connacht campaign.

“We are so proud of the lads, it’s unbelievable and also it’s our first Junior Cup All-Ireland so you can’t believe how much this means to Athenry Golf Club.

“This is my first year, I was asked by Mike Shivnan, our Captain, would I do it and because he is such a gentleman I had no problem in doing it for Mike. He is a great man, a great leader and you would do anything you can for him.

“Our sights were set for Connacht and we would see how we would go after that but we have put in a massive effort.

“Big ask for all of the panel that were involved but they never failed once.”

Athenry got past Massereene in their quarter-final on Friday and it set up a final four clash with Dundalk this morning.

Wins for Fergal Coyle, Nathan Mullins and Brendan Dunne sealed a 3.5 to 1.5 win for the Galway men, and a place in the final against Abbeyleix, who edged past Monkstown in the other semi-final.

The final looked to be heading in Athenry’s favour when Jamie Holland had a comprehensive 7&6 win, and Coyle followed that up with a 4&3 success. But Eoghan Fennelly battled hard to prolong the fourth match and it was left for Brendan Dunne to finally put the result beyond doubt.