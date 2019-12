Athenry defeated Clarinbridge on Saturday 2-9 to 0-11 to win the county U21 A hurling title for the 11th time. First half goals from Man of the Match Donal Parr and Darren Collins helped the winners to a 2-4 to 0-6 half time lead and they maintained that five point advantage throughout the second half to dent Clarinbridge back to back titles. Reporting from Kenny Park was Tommy Devane…

After the game, Tommy spoke to Athenry manager Niall Sunderland…