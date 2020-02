Athenry are into the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals after coming from behind to beat Crumlin United in Drom.

Aaron Leggett gave the Galway side the early advantage but they found themselves 2-1 behind at half-time against their Leinster Senior League opponents.

But strikes from Jackson De Silva and a 73rd minute winner for Cathal Fahy ensured Athenry advanced to the final eight.