Athenry and Carnmore overcame Ardrahan and Oranmore/Maree in Saturday’s Brookes Minor A Hurling Final after two exciting Semi-Finals played as a double header in Pearse Stadium.

Here are the reports of both Semi-Finals.

The first game saw Athenry beat Ardrahan by 3-18 to 1-9.

Gordon Duane with the report

The second Semi-Final saw Carnmore overcome Oranmore/Maree by four points. 1-15 to 1-11.

Gordon again with the report