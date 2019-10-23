Athenry AC’s Peadar Nugent Looks Ahead To His 40th Dublin City Marathon

The Dublin City Marathon (Sponsored this year by KBC) celebrates its 40thanniversary and a huge entry of over 22,000 runners will assemble at the start line next Sunday October 27th.

Galway athletes will travel in force, with upwards of 200 club runners competing for honours over the 26.2-mile distance.

Of those who are competing, Thirteen runners will be returning for their 40th having taken part in the very first RTE Radio 2 Dublin City Marathon in 1980 and every one since. One of those runners is Peader Nugent who is joint president of Athenry AC and he spoke to John Mulligan.

Peadar Nugent and Athenry AC clubmate Máire Treasa Beatty at the end of the 2013 Dublin Marathon. Peadar runs in his 40th KBC Dublin City Marathon on Sunday.