Armagh 0-16 Galway 1-12 – Post Match Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers finished second in Group Two and have a home preliminary Quarter Final following their one point defeat to Armagh in Carrick on Shannon yesterday.

Sean Kelly’s goal in the first half had Galway going in leading by 1-5 to 0-6 but in the end, Rory Grugan’s point would prove to be the difference.

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time report

After the game, Galway Manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the assembled media

Oisin Langan then spoke to Armagh Manager Kieran McGeeney

Scorers for Armagh: Rory Grugan 0-4 (2fs), Conor Turbitt 0-4 (2f), Andrew Murnin 0-3 (1m), Aidan Forker and Stefan Campbell 0-2 each, Jason Duffy 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (3f), Seán Kelly 1-1, Cillian McDaid, Peter Cooke and Matthew Tierney 0-2 each.

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty; Paddy Burns, Ciarán Higgins, Aidan Forker; Greg McCabe, Aaron McKay, Conor O’Neill; Ciarán Mackin, Ben Crealey; Jason Duffy, Rory Grugan, Callum Cumiskey; Conor Turbitt, Andrew Murnin, Stefan Campbell.

Subs: Justin Kieran for O’Neill (temporary 13-20), Jarly Óg Burns for Cumiskey (47), Ross McQuillan for McCabe (52), Kieran for Higgins (61), Joe McElroy for Duffy (70).

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Seán Kelly, Cian Hernon, Jack Glynn; Johnny McGrath, John Daly, Billy Mannion; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke; Cathal Sweeney, Ian Burke, Shane Walsh.

Subs: John Maher for Billy Mannion (52), Rob Finnerty for Heaney (59), Cillian Ó Curraoin for McDaid (temporary, 68-70+1), Ó Curraoin for Kelly (70+4).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).