Ardscoil Mhuire Ballinasloe aiming for All-Ireland Glory on Sunday

Ard Scoil Mhuire Ballinasloe will be bidding for All-Ireland Glory on Sunday when they face St Declan’s Community College from Waterford in the All-Ireland PPS Senior D Final.

In their Semi-Final, they put in an impressive performance against Our Lady’s Grammar School winning by 3-10 to 0-3 with the scores coming from Shauna Mitchell (2-1), Leah Campbell (0-7) and Sophie Flynn (1-2).

The game takes place in Johnstown in Kilkenny and throws in at 3.30pm.

Their manager Derek Hardiman spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Sunday’s Final.