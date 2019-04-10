Ardrahan’s Healy and Hennelly named on Team of the Year

Three in-a-row All-Ireland Club Camogie champions Slaughtneil have seven players on the A-I-B team of the year. Tina Hannon, who was player of the game in their All-Ireland Final victory, has also been named the Ulster player of the season. St Martin’s forward Chole Foxe has been selected as Leinster player of the year. Inniscarra midfielder Aileen Sheehan has won the prize for Munster with Three in-a-row All-Ireland Club Camogie champions Slaughtneil have seven players on the AIB team of the year, while beaten semi-finalists Ardrahan have two. Corner back Shauna Healy is the Connacht player of the year and she is joined on the team of the year by club mate Rebecca Hennelly at corner forward.

Team of the Year



1. Jolene Bradley (Slaughtneil)

2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)

3. Bróna Ní Chaiside (Slaughtneil)

4. Eilís Ní Chaiside (Slaughtneil)

5. Ciara O’Connor (St. Martin’s)

6. Aoife Ní Chaiside (Slaughtneil)

7. Rena Buckley (Inniscarra)

8. Aileen Sheehan (Inniscarra)

9. Shannon Graham (Slaughtneil)

10. Louise Dougan (Slaughtneil)

11. Tina Hannon (Slaughtneil)

12. Chloe Foxe (St. Martin’s)

13. Linda Bolger (St. Martin’s)

14. Niamh McCarthy (Inniscarra)

15. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)