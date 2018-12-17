Apply now for Team Ireland Golf support in 2019

Team Ireland Golf are now inviting applications from male, female, and aspiring Irish professionals for funding support in 2019.

Just published scheme guidelines for Team Ireland Golf outline the criteria that players must meet in order to be considered for funding. The Confederation of Golf in Ireland runs the Team Ireland Golf Scheme and funding for the scheme primarily comes from Sport Ireland.

The scheme consists of three general categories: current professional golfers; male amateur golfers turning professional; and female amateur golfers turning professional. The objective of Team Ireland Golf is to support players who have the potential and programme to become established players on the main international tours, such as the European Tour and the US PGA Tour.

Team Ireland Golf provides financial support in the form of grants and starts on the European Challenge Tour as well as non-financial assistance such as sports science support, sports medical support, and access to state of the art practice facilities at the GUI National Golf Academy.

Application forms are available by emailing [email protected]. The closing date for applications is Tuesday 15 January at 5pm.

Team Ireland Golf was established in 1999 by the then Minister for Tourism, Sport and Recreation to assist Irish golfers, both male and female, in the early stages of their professional careers on tour and to become established players on the major international tours.

The Team Ireland Golf Committee was established to oversee the operation of the funding scheme and to consider applications received under the scheme. The Committee consists of representatives from: Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport; Sport Ireland; Irish PGA; GUI; ILGU; and the private sector.