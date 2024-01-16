Aoife Raftery will help create an unusual piece of Irish motorsport history on the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

Share story:

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Aoife Raftery will help create an unusual piece of Irish motorsport history on the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally next month.

The Craughwell-based driver was recently appointed the Women in Motorsport Ambassador for the event.

The official launch of the rally took place at the Connaught Hotel on Friday night.

There, Raftery, the first female driver to be selected by the Rally Academy, outlined her plans for the early part of the 2024 season.

As well as contesting her home international on February 3-4, she also hinted that she could compete in the Killarney Forestry Rally two weeks later.

The Kerry event is the first round of the Motorsport Ireland Junior Rally Series.

“I’m delighted to start the year on my home international rally as well as being the Ambassador for Women in Motorsport Ireland,” she said at the launch.

“Ines Veiga from Portugal will co-drive for me for the first time in Galway. I’d like to thank all of my sponsors who are on board for another year.”

Veiga’s appearance on the rally’s entry list means she is the first Portuguese competitor to contest the Galway International Rally since its inception in 1971, adding to the rally’s ever-evolving story.

She was the 2021 Junior Portuguese rally champion but Galway will be her first event outside her homeland.

With entries also confirmed from England, Wales and the United States of America, the Irish season opener will be a truly international occasion.

Raftery will drive a Broderick Motorsport-prepared Peugeot 208 Rally4 on the rally that will get underway with a Ceremonial Start in Eyre Square at 8 pm on February 2.

“I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to Eyre Square next month for what is sure to be a very exciting weekend in Galway,” she said.

Aoife Raftery Rallying is supported by O’Neill O’Malley Architects and Project Managers / Loughrea Auto Parts / Craughwell Tyre Centre / Sean Fleming Motors / Aertec Vacuum and Ventilation / Des Lyons Plant / Quinn’s Hardware / Liscon Transport / Kerry Motorsport News