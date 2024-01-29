Aoife Raftery ready for “demanding and tricky” Galway International Rally

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Aoife Raftery will get her 2024 season underway on her home event this weekend as the Women in Motorsport ambassador for the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally.

Last year the Craughwell-based driver recorded an impressive debut season in the FIA Junior European Rally Championship.

She was the first Irish woman to commit to an internationally recognised rally championship since the late and great Rosemary Smith’s exploits in the same competition in the 1970s.

The Irish season opener is notorious for being one of the toughest events on the calendar.

Wet and muddy roads, unpredictable weather and a demanding timetable mean getting to finish is a challenge in itself.

“I am really looking forward to being on the start line of the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally. It is a super event to start off the year with and it brings a lot of attention to the area. It is always really special for me to be able to get to compete at my home event and represent all my local sponsors too,” said the first female driver to be accepted into the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

“It is known for being a demanding and tricky rally so we will do our best to come back with a good result.“

Raftery will drive a Broderick Motorsport-prepared Peugeot 208 Rally4 on the rally that will get underway with a Ceremonial Start in Eyre Square at 8 pm on February 2.

Two action-packed days, centred at Galway Airport will follow ahead of the official awards ceremony at the Connaught Hotel on Sunday night.

A capacity entry has been confirmed for the first major rally of the year.

The Galway International Rally has retained its full weekend format and is expected to generate over 2,500 bed nights for the city and county which is estimated to generate more than €3m of revenue for the local economy.

Aoife Raftery Rallying is supported by Des Lyons Plant | Kenny (Peugeot) Galway | O’Neill O’Malley Architects and Project Managers | Loughrea Auto Parts | Craughwell Tyre Centre | Sean Fleming Motors | Aertec Vacuum and Ventilation | Quinn Hardware | Liscon Transport | Kerry Motorsport News