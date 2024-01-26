Galway Bay FM

26 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Aoife Raftery looking forward to competing in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

Share story:
Aoife Raftery looking forward to competing in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

23-year-old Craughwell Rally driver Aoife Raftery has been making waves in the sport for the past 12 months and next weekend (Feb 2nd to 4th), she will compete in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally for the second successive year. Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Aoife impressed on her Spanish rally debut in November by taking second in the highly competitive Rally4 class. The only female driver in the Rally Academy will drive the same Peugeot 208 Rally 4 that she used on five rounds of the FIA Junior European Rally Championship last year and is the ‘Women in Sport’ Ambassador at next weekend’s Galway International. Ahead of the big event, Aoife has been talking to Galway Bay FM Rally commentator Gerry Murphy about her hopes for the weekend…

 

Share story:

Anthony Cunningham back in charge of St Brigids

Former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham is back in charge of St Brigid’s senior footballers in Roscommon, having previously been in charge ...

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair qualify for Connacht PPS Senior A football final

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair came from 0-5 to 0-3 down at half-time to defeat Rice College Westport 0-13 to 1-6 in the semi-finals of the Connacht Post Primary ...

Galway's Stepan Potapov included in Irish U20 Men's Volleyball team

Ireland u20 Head Coach Alessandra Trio has named thirteen players for this weekend’s European Championship Qualifier and Small Countries Association u20...

Ireland U17 girls beat Portugal 1-0

The Ireland Women’s Under-17s finished off a productive training camp in Portugal by beating their hosts 1-0 courtesy of a fine goal from Shelbourne...