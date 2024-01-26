Aoife Raftery looking forward to competing in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

Share story:

23-year-old Craughwell Rally driver Aoife Raftery has been making waves in the sport for the past 12 months and next weekend (Feb 2nd to 4th), she will compete in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally for the second successive year. Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Aoife impressed on her Spanish rally debut in November by taking second in the highly competitive Rally4 class. The only female driver in the Rally Academy will drive the same Peugeot 208 Rally 4 that she used on five rounds of the FIA Junior European Rally Championship last year and is the ‘Women in Sport’ Ambassador at next weekend’s Galway International. Ahead of the big event, Aoife has been talking to Galway Bay FM Rally commentator Gerry Murphy about her hopes for the weekend…