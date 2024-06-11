Aoife Raftery Heads to Sweden Holding Third Place in FIA Junior European Rally Championship

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Aoife Raftery will contest this weekend’s BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia (June 13th-15th), the third round of the FIA European Rally Championship hoping to consolidate her third place in the junior championship rankings.

The first and so far, only female driver to be selected by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, put in strong performances in Hungary and the Canary Islands already this season.

Driving a PCRS Rallysport-prepared Peugeot 208 Rally4 she and co-driver Hannah McKillop arrive in Sweden for the second gravel rally of the year – her favoured surface.

The Craughwell native and McKillop from County Antrim will share a rally car for the sixth time and their ability to work together gets stronger on each event.

“We are in a good place heading into this event and looking forward to the really fast stages,” said Raftery.

“The relationship in the car is working really well, we are improving rally by rally and I think all the work we are putting in and with Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy’s help is showing.”

“We have a big week ahead of us and we will keep a good focus on what we need to do.”

“It’s a really fun rally, the stages are cool but they are demanding so we will make sure we have a good test and feel confident going into the rally.”

The Galway Motor Club member is in her second year of FIA European Rally Championship competition.

