Galway Bay FM

14 April 2024

~2 minutes read

Aoife Raftery fourth going into Rally Hungary final day

Share story:
Aoife Raftery fourth going into Rally Hungary final day
Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Aoife Raftery is putting in her best performance ever at the European Championship level.
Now in her second season in the Junior ERC competition, the Galway woman holds an incredible but deserved fourth overall heading into the rally’s final day.
She is contesting this weekend’s Rally Hungary, the opening round of this year’s  FIA Junior European Rally Championship.
The event got under way on Friday night but the Craughwell-based driver completed six demanding loose surface stages near the town of Veszprem on Saturday.
At the event’s midday service, the Peugeot 208 Rally4  driver promised to up her pace and improve on her earlier ninth position
She and co-driver Hannah McKillop honoured that promise, their Peugeot showing battle scars, a testament to just how hard they were trying.
Road conditions are rough and the ambient heat is not making it any easier for the crews but Raftery, so far, is exceeding self-set pre-event targets.
“We are the end of a long day here at Rally Hungary,  and I am really happy with my pace,” she said at the Saturday night service halt.
“We are sitting in a good position heading into tomorrow’s stages. It  has been a tricky day but it’s been lots of fun too.”
“It’s great to be here so a massive thank you to the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and all my sponsors back home and it is great to have the support of everyone out here.
It is an amazing championship to be competing in with the highest level of Rally4 cars  and it is fantastic to see two Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy cars side-by-side here.”
Aoife Raftery Racing is supported by Des Lyons Plant | Kenny (Peugeot) Galway | O’Neill O’Malley Architects and Project Managers | Loughrea Auto Parts | Craughwell Tyre Centre | Sean Fleming Motors |  Quinn Hardware | Liscon Transport | Kerry Motorsport News

Share story:

Silver for Keogh and Murtagh at World Cup Event

Two medals are coming home to Ireland as racing finishes up here on Lago di Varese. Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh are taking home the silver medals for t...

Galway get Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling campaign off to a winning start

Galway got their Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling campaign off to a winning start when a strong second half showing saw Liam Gordon’s side defeat Limer...

LIVE STREAM: European Challenge Cup Rugby - Connacht v Benetton

Join us for the live online stream of the European Challenge Cup Rugby – Connacht v Benetton. The action kicks off at 12:30pm in Treviso. Don’t mi...

Galway Under 20 Hurlers Qualify For Leinster Hurling Semi-Final - Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Hurlers are through to the Lsinetsr Semi-Final following a comfortable 4-14 to 0-10 win over Dublin on Saturday afternoon in Tullamore....