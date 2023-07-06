Aodh Dervin signs for Galway United

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Aodh Dervin tar éis síniú le foireann sinsireach na bhfear.

Aodh Dervin joins United from Shelbourne, after completing his loan spell at Longford Town.

Dervin brings Premier Division pedigree and plays mostly in a defensive/central midfield role. He likes to get on the ball, play through the lines, and has a high work rate to win the ball back.

With over 70 appearances in the top flight and an FAI Cup Finalist, Aodh is no stranger to the top level of Irish football. “Galway is a huge club, as soon as I heard there was interest I wanted to come. The fans when they’re playing have the place rocking and they’re flying at the minute so it was a no brainer really.” – Aodh Dervin

Dervin, says we’ll be expecting to see “Hard work, big tackles, and doing everything to get a win” from him and bring a cutting edge to the United midfield for the remainder of the season in the First Division.

Aodh, who was on loan from Shelbourne to Longford Town for the 2023 season thus far has played 17 times, getting one goal and two assists from defensive midfield in the first half of the season, and has been a standout player for Longford Town.

Aodh is looking forward to keeping up his good form for United now.

“We’re delighted to get Aodh, he’s vastly experienced. We know his strengths, he has tremendous energy and is very good on the ball.” – John Caulfield.