Anthony Cunningham has stepped down as manager of the Roscommon senior footballers.

The Galway native took charge for four seasons, helping the county land the 2019 Connacht title.

Roscommon also won two Allianz Football League Division Two titles under his stewardship.

This year, Cunningham’s side lost the provincial decider to Galway before exiting the All-Ireland series at the hands of Clare.

Sports Editor of the Roscommon Herald Ian Cooney spoke to John Mulligan following the announcement