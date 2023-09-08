Anthony Cunningham Looks Back on Galway’s 1983 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Win

Last Monday (4th September) marked the 40th anniversary of Galway’s first-ever All-Ireland Minor Hurling championship victory.

Coached by Cyril Farrell, the Tribesmen won the Irish Press Cup for the first time beating Dublin 0-10 to 0-7 in Croke Park.

Joe Cooney scored 0-4, Sean Keane 0-3, Tom Maloney 0-2, and John Joe Broderick 0-1.

Their captain on that historic day was St. Thomas’ Anthony Cunningham and he joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat on Friday’s (8th September) ‘Over The Line.’

