Galway Bay FM

8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Anthony Cunningham Looks Back on Galway’s 1983 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Win

Anthony Cunningham Looks Back on Galway’s 1983 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Win

Last Monday (4th September) marked the 40th anniversary of Galway’s first-ever All-Ireland Minor Hurling championship victory.

Coached by Cyril Farrell, the Tribesmen won the Irish Press Cup for the first time beating Dublin 0-10 to 0-7 in Croke Park.

Joe Cooney scored 0-4, Sean Keane 0-3, Tom Maloney 0-2, and John Joe Broderick 0-1.

Their captain on that historic day was St. Thomas’ Anthony Cunningham and he joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat on Friday’s (8th September) ‘Over The Line.’

‘Over The Line’s weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Galway – 1983 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Champions. Back Row: (left to right) Declan Jennings, Sean Keane, Tom Monaghan, John Cummins, Tom Maloney, Pakie Dervan, J.J. Broderick, Sean Treacy. Front Row: (left to right) Pat Higgins, Gerry Mcinerney, Pat Malone, Anthony Cunningham, Martin Killeen, Padraic Brehony, Joe Cooney

George McDonagh's Weekend Racing Preview (9th/10th September 2023)

Saturday’s racing in Ireland is in Leopardstown, while cross-channel there are meetings in Kempton, Haydock, Ascot, Thirsk, Stratford and Wolverhamp...

Portumna's Suzanne Corcoran Helps Ireland Through to European Final

Ireland will play Spain in the European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship Flight A Final tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, 9th September 2023) Ireland se...

Senior Football Championship Preview with Padraic Cunningham

Round 4 of the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship takes place this weekend (9th/10th September) with teams jockeying for top three positions in thei...

Claregalway's Siobhán McCrohan is a World Rowing Champion

Siobhan McCrohan is the World Lightweight Women’s Sculls World Champion. The Claregalway rower, representing Tribesmen RC, beat her Mexico and USA oppon...