Galway Bay FM

26 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Anthony Cunningham back in charge of St Brigids

Share story:
Anthony Cunningham back in charge of St Brigids

Former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham is back in charge of St Brigid’s senior footballers in Roscommon, having previously been in charge of the club’s first Connacht title in 2006. St Brigid’s were most unfortunate to lose out in the All-Ireland club final last Sunday to Glen in Derry, having led by four points late in the game. Manager Jerome Stack stepped down in the aftermath of that defeat, and St Brigid’s moved quickly to appoint Cunningham, the former St Thomas’s and Galway hurler who has been living in the parish just outside Athlone for several years.

St Brigid’s won their 5th provincial senior club title in 2023, following a 1-13 to 2-5 win over Corofin and their 18th Roscommon SFC title last year was their 12th since 2005, suggesting they will be a force to be reckoned with again later in 2024.

Share story:

Aoife Raftery looking forward to competing in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

23-year-old Craughwell Rally driver Aoife Raftery has been making waves in the sport for the past 12 months and next weekend (Feb 2nd to 4th), she will co...

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair qualify for Connacht PPS Senior A football final

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair came from 0-5 to 0-3 down at half-time to defeat Rice College Westport 0-13 to 1-6 in the semi-finals of the Connacht Post Primary ...

Galway's Stepan Potapov included in Irish U20 Men's Volleyball team

Ireland u20 Head Coach Alessandra Trio has named thirteen players for this weekend’s European Championship Qualifier and Small Countries Association u20...

Ireland U17 girls beat Portugal 1-0

The Ireland Women’s Under-17s finished off a productive training camp in Portugal by beating their hosts 1-0 courtesy of a fine goal from Shelbourne...