Anthony Cunningham back in charge of St Brigids

Share story:

Former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham is back in charge of St Brigid’s senior footballers in Roscommon, having previously been in charge of the club’s first Connacht title in 2006. St Brigid’s were most unfortunate to lose out in the All-Ireland club final last Sunday to Glen in Derry, having led by four points late in the game. Manager Jerome Stack stepped down in the aftermath of that defeat, and St Brigid’s moved quickly to appoint Cunningham, the former St Thomas’s and Galway hurler who has been living in the parish just outside Athlone for several years.

St Brigid’s won their 5th provincial senior club title in 2023, following a 1-13 to 2-5 win over Corofin and their 18th Roscommon SFC title last year was their 12th since 2005, suggesting they will be a force to be reckoned with again later in 2024.