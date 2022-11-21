Another record-breaking display from the incredible Raha Mofo

Following on from her terrific record-breaking performance in the opening round of the GRI Galway Oaks last weekend, Raha Mofo excelled even further in Friday night’s second round as she broke her own track record in emphatic fashion.

With the previous record standing for some fifteen years prior to Raha Mofo’s descent onto Galway last weekend, Marissa Molloy’s charge ensured her own stood for just seven days as she clocked a scarcely believable 28.20 .10s in the second round of the €6,000 to the winner competition.

Trained by Murt Leahy, the current Sporting Press Irish Oaks champ took to the track on Friday night in what looked a much tougher assignment than her opening round but she proved several levels above her rivals as she ran to a convincing eleven and three parts of a length victory.

Running from trap four, Raha Mofo went off the 4/7 favourite and although breaking level from her middle berth, she displayed big acceleration in the early yards to gallop clear of her nearest rival, Magical Poppy, in trap three. Running a brilliant opening corner, Raha Mofo went six clear into the back as trouble ensued in behind and the daughter of Droopys Sydney and Clares Queen was well on her way to recording another memorable victory. Drawing clear approaching the third turn, Raha Mofo clocked a rapid 16.23, which was half a length quicker than her record-breaking performance one week prior, and she was to maintain that unbelievable pace thereafter.

Relentless up the home straight, Molloy’s rare talent put her rivals to the sword as the winning line approached and she was eleven and three parts of a length in front of the second-placed Bockos Melody, with the final qualifying position going the way of Pat Guilfoyle’s Magical Poppy in third. The time, as mentioned, was a sensational 28.20 .10s.

NEWINN NIFTY ADVANCES

The second semi-final went the way of the Graham Holland-trained Newinn Nifty as she bounced back from her opening-round defeat in good style.

It was Graham Holland’s other representative, Clogheen Lass, who went to traps as the 6/4 favourite after a stunning opening round display, but Newinn Nifty proved a worthy adversary as she claimed victory at odds of 4/1. Owned by Simon Taylor, Newinn Nifty donned the red jacket, and she was quickest into stride to lead comfortably on the rail with Droopys Timing missing the break from trap two. Taking a two-length lead into the back, the daughter of Droopys Buick and Newinn Expert looked a winner in front despite the intentions of Cashen Miska, who had improved into second and looked a real threat approaching the penultimate turn as she edged closer to the leader. However, Newinn Nifty kept plenty in reserve on the approach to the winning line as she emerged a one-and-a-half-length winner from the gallant Cashen Miska in second. The final qualifying position went to Clogheen Lass who ensured Graham Holland will be triple-handed heading into the decider in six days’ time. The time was a fast 28.57 .10s.

The final takes place this Friday night at Galway Greyhound Stadium with gates open from 6.30pm.