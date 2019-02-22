Another big weekend in store as battle for top spots heats up while Maree women set for promotion to Super League

There’s another interesting weekend of basketball action in store across the country in the coming days as the battle for top spots across the divisions heats up.
In the Men’s Super League, league leaders, Templeogue, face a tricky fixture away to Dublin neighbours, DCU Saints on Saturday evening. Saints already caused the upset against Mark Keenan’s side in the teams’ first encounter earlier this
UCD Marian are also continuing the chase, but face a tricky opposition in the form of Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, who are hoping that home advantage will give them the edge on Saturday evening. A win here for the Kerry team would help keep them off the bottom of the table. Speaking of the bottom of the table, the battles there are just as ferocious with old rivals, Maree and Neptune going head-to-head in what’s set to be a cracker in Galway. Maree then face UCC Demons in a re-fixed home game on Sunday afternoon. Moycullen meanwhile face the test of Pyrobel Killester who come into the game off the back of a tough loss in Tralee last weekend.
Over in the Women’s Super League meanwhile, two games will take centre stage on Friday evening as Marble City Hawks welcome near neighbours IT Carlow Basketball to Kilkenny, while an in-form Maxol WIT Wildcats will travel to Singleton SuperValu Brunell in a must-win clash for both sides to keep their slots in the top six secure.
Elsewhere, table toppers Courtyard Liffey Celtics have an interesting home fixture to look forward to this weekend as they welcome Mark Scannell’s charges from Ambassador UCC Glanmire. Liffey
Basketball Ireland Fixtures: February 22-24th, 2019
Friday 22nd February 2019
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
Marble City Hawks v IT Carlow Basketball, O Loughlins GAA, 19:00;
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Parochial Hall, 19:15;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
GameFootage.net Titans v LIT, The Jes, 20:00;
Saturday 23rd February 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
Belfast Star v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, De La Salle, 18:30;
DCU Saints v Templeogue, DCU Complex, 19:00;
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v UCD Marian, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;
Moycullen v Pyrobel Killester, NUIG, 19:30;
Maree v CandS Neptune, Calasanctius College-Galway, 20:00;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, NUIG, 16:30;
Fr Mathews v Pyrobel Killester, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;
Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, Ulster University Elks, 13:00;
LYIT Donegal v UL Sports Eagles, LYIT, 16:00;
Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v Waterford Vikings, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v IT Carlow Basketball, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;
DBS Eanna v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;
EJ Sligo All-Stars v Fr Mathews, Mercy College, 19:30;
KUBS BC v Portlaoise Panthers, Greendale, 20:00;
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One
Ulster University Elks v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s, Ulster University, 15:00;
Maree v Phoenix Rockets, Calsanctius College, 17:00;
Swords Thunder v Limerick Celtics, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:30;
Portlaoise Panthers v Trinity Meteors, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 19:30;
Sunday 24th February 2019
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
Maree v UCC Demons, Calasanctius College-Galway, 15:00;